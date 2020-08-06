ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in ServiceNow by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,881,000 after buying an additional 1,190,890 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $895,640,000 after buying an additional 1,184,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $759,111,000 after buying an additional 96,715 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ServiceNow by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,512,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $433,439,000 after buying an additional 647,674 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,142,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,599,000 after purchasing an additional 24,639 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.85.

NOW traded down $7.91 on Thursday, reaching $427.83. 110,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,014. The company’s 50 day moving average is $418.76 and its 200-day moving average is $351.77. The company has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.05, a PEG ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $454.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $206,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,821.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.00, for a total transaction of $599,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,122,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,947 shares of company stock valued at $46,715,024 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

