Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Stock Price Up 38.8%

Shield Therapeutics PLC (LON:STX)’s stock price rose 38.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 132 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 127 ($1.56), approximately 713,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,365% from the average daily volume of 48,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.50 ($1.13).

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 110.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93.

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:STX)

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, in the development and commercialization of hospital-focused pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Feraccru, a novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

