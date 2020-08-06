Short Interest in China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) Declines By 14.9%

China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 338,500 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 398,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE CHA traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.90. The company had a trading volume of 82,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,902. China Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of China Telecom during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of China Telecom by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Telecom by 51.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded China Telecom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

