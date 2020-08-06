Short Interest in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Drops By 16.2%

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 5,440,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,680,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,197,000 after purchasing an additional 97,764 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 55,076 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

NYSE:XEC opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $55.29.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 44.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XEC. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.04.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.