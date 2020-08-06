Short Interest in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Declines By 15.2%

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 7,490,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6,365.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.87. 2,082,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,847. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.32 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DRH shares. Barclays upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.59.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

