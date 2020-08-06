Short Interest in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) Increases By 6.7%

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBTC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 20,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,426. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18. Enterprise Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,438 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,044 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

