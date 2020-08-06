Short Interest in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Declines By 15.3%

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,775,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,976. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 34,500.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 37,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 36,916 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.36.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

