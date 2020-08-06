Short Interest in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) Rises By 9.3%

ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 808,200 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 739,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

NYSE ICL traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,647. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $5.46.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. ICL Group had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,681,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in ICL Group by 29.8% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,079,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after buying an additional 937,643 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ICL Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after buying an additional 14,778 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in ICL Group by 38.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,144,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after buying an additional 878,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ICL Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,913,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after buying an additional 111,709 shares during the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

