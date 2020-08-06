Short Interest in Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Rises By 6.5%

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 24.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,895. Level One Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Level One Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

