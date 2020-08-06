Short Interest in Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Decreases By 15.2%

Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMST. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

LMST traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,439. The firm has a market cap of $68.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.88. Limestone Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Limestone Bancorp news, Director W Glenn Hogan acquired 18,763 shares of Limestone Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $206,393.00. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMST. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 913.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 35,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 216,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 79,943 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 251,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 291,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

