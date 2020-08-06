Short Interest in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Decreases By 15.1%

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 629,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 740,600 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.24 million, a P/E ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 1.50. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.03.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.39. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 million. Equities analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCRI shares. Union Gaming Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Monarch Casino & Resort currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

In other news, President Bob Farahi sold 16,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $690,806.10. Following the transaction, the president now owns 154,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,277,294.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 18,695 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 484.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 102,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 85,040 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 42,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

