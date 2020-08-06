Short Interest in Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) Grows By 6.6%

Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBIP. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 74.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 36.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,557 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 19.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of PBIP stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.33. 202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,000. Prudential Bancorp has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $18.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of -0.01.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

