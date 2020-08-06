Short Interest in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Grows By 18.0%

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,300 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 155,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $74,511.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,511.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $26,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $176,421. 45.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STSA. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 411.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 804.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

STSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.76. 109,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,801. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.83. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.05 and a current ratio of 15.05. The stock has a market cap of $433.01 million and a P/E ratio of -4.91.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

