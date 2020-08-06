Short Interest in Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Decreases By 12.3%

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,200 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 271,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

STXB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,424. The stock has a market cap of $213.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $28.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director Robert S. Beall acquired 20,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $205,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 996,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STXB. ValuEngine downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.