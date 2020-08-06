Short Interest in State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) Rises By 7.1%

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,400 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 224,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

STFC stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.00. 73,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,526. The stock has a market cap of $729.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. State Auto Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $349.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.00 million. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other State Auto Financial news, CEO Michael Larocco purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.84 per share, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland purchased 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.84 per share, with a total value of $39,187.20. Insiders have purchased 28,825 shares of company stock worth $568,166 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STFC. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in State Auto Financial by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on State Auto Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded State Auto Financial from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on State Auto Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.