Short Interest in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Rises By 15.1%

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.24. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $61.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 962,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $34,449,162.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 662,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.41 per share, with a total value of $23,469,925.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,134,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 808,844 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 238,134 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,082,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,337,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WCC. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of WESCO International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

