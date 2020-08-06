Short Interest in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Drops By 16.0%

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 768,700 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 915,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 881,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WST shares. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Sunday, May 3rd.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $274.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.67. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.17. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $124.53 and a 52-week high of $279.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $527.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $3,842,008.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 636,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,963,000 after buying an additional 109,476 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 397.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

