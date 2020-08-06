Short Interest in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Decreases By 14.4%

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 833,400 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 973,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 446,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other news, CEO James C. Mastandrea purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,221,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,109. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WSR opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.20). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WSR. JMP Securities began coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Whitestone REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

