Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €124.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been given a €124.00 ($139.33) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €126.00 ($141.57) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays set a €109.00 ($122.47) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €117.00 ($131.46) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €118.06 ($132.65).

Shares of Siemens stock opened at €112.06 ($125.91) on Thursday. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of €101.40 ($113.93) and a fifty-two week high of €133.39 ($149.88). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €107.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €96.74.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

