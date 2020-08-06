Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 270,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.35. 694,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $442.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.43.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $157.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth $49,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the second quarter worth $90,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 17.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at $91,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

