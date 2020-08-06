Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Given New $60.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered Silk Road Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Shares of SILK opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average of $40.19. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 8.40.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 44.17% and a negative net margin of 54.94%. The company had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $256,575.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $441,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,837 shares of company stock valued at $4,427,760. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $591,194,000. Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,307,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,635,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 226.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,442,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,402,000 after buying an additional 1,000,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,279,000 after buying an additional 608,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.