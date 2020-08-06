Simon Carter Buys 9,726 Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) insider Simon Carter purchased 9,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.69) per share, for a total transaction of £37,056.06 ($45,601.85).

Shares of British Land stock opened at GBX 380.20 ($4.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.65, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. British Land Company PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 649.40 ($7.99). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 381.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 427.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a PE ratio of -3.41.

British Land (LON:BLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported GBX 32.70 ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 32.30 ($0.40) by GBX 0.40 ($0.00). On average, equities analysts predict that British Land Company PLC will post 3545.9997612 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 385 ($4.74) to GBX 340 ($4.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 452 ($5.56) to GBX 426 ($5.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 471.62 ($5.80).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

