SingularityNET (AGI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.50 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 41.1% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.0308 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Liqui, Tidex and Kucoin. SingularityNET has a market cap of $25.33 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.94 or 0.02019657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00083881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00191645 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000899 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00110406 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET launched on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,922,751 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Binance, Liqui, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.