Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Roth Capital

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SITM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sitime from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Sitime from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. William Blair began coverage on Sitime in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Sitime from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sitime from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $58.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $949.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.29. Sitime has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $59.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sitime will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Sitime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $58,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,510,378 shares of company stock worth $80,319,550. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sitime during the 4th quarter worth $13,632,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sitime by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 483,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sitime by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 151,865 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sitime during the 4th quarter worth $7,902,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sitime during the 1st quarter worth $6,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

