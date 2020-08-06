Snovian.Space (SNOV) Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Snovian.Space token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Kucoin and IDEX. Snovian.Space has a market capitalization of $761,979.02 and $283.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Snovian.Space has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00041059 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $589.39 or 0.04967433 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002178 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00051232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00030035 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00013756 BTC.

Snovian.Space Profile

Snovian.Space (CRYPTO:SNOV) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 366,826,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 366,551,625 tokens. The official message board for Snovian.Space is medium.com/@ico_snovio. The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico. The official website for Snovian.Space is tokensale.snov.io. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico.

Buying and Selling Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovian.Space should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snovian.Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

