SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Getting Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SoftBank Group earned a news impact score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected SoftBank Group’s ranking:

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

SFTBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SoftBank Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFTBY traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.35. 538,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,008. SoftBank Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $131.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.