Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target Increased to $17.25 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $16.50 to $17.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.60% from the stock’s current price.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Solar Capital from $21.50 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Solar Capital from $23.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Solar Capital from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.68.

NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.65. 4,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,754. The company has a market capitalization of $696.87 million, a P/E ratio of -69.25 and a beta of 1.29. Solar Capital has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Solar Capital will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Solar Capital during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Solar Capital in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Solar Capital in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Solar Capital by 22.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Solar Capital in the first quarter worth about $141,000. 57.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

