Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Shares Down 14.3%

Sonoro Energy Ltd (CVE:SNV)’s share price traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 103,900 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 180,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53.

Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sonoro Energy Company Profile (CVE:SNV)

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. It holds a 99.5% interest in the Budong Budong Production Sharing Contract covering an area of 1,094 square kilometer located in the province of West Sulawesi, Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

