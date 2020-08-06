SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.9% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.24. 1,515,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,276,580. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $193.13.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.