SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Lifted by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,327 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 8.2% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $32,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,625,000 after buying an additional 5,390,754 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,936,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,740,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,667,000 after buying an additional 651,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,530,000 after buying an additional 892,603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,011,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,276,580. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.70 and a 200 day moving average of $159.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $193.13.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

