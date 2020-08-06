SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Stake Lowered by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.41% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,938,000 after buying an additional 20,294 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,130,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XNTK traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,083. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $61.25 and a 12 month high of $111.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.82.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

