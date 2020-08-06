SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Purchased by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,695,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 35,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XHE traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.95. 620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,032. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52-week low of $58.23 and a 52-week high of $99.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.00.

Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.