Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Trading Down 2%

Spirent Communications Plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) shares traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.40, 113 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

SPMYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Spirent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02.

About Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

