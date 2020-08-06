Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 119,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,243. Spok has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $13.01. The company has a market capitalization of $198.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Wallace bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,819.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Oreilly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,468.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spok during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Spok by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

