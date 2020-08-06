Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Trading Down 5.8% After Insider Selling

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $27.65 and last traded at $29.61, approximately 1,227,236 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 448,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.

Specifically, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $1,049,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,146 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $61,354.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,836 shares of company stock worth $6,104,320 over the last three months.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,542,000 after acquiring an additional 229,931 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $741,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sprout Social by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,566,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $2,194,000.

Sprout Social Company Profile (NYSE:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.