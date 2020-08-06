SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Earns Buy Rating from Raymond James

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SSNC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $59.89 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.44.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 24,184 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 62,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 22,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

