STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Benchmark

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Benchmark from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s previous close.

STAA has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

Shares of STAA opened at $61.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.93 and a beta of 1.62. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $62.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 39,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,728,205.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 147,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,485,561.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $942,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 53,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,417.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,300 shares of company stock worth $12,192,414. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,968,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,504,000 after purchasing an additional 25,587 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,918,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,888,000 after purchasing an additional 85,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 817,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after buying an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,234,000 after buying an additional 51,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 19.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 531,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after buying an additional 86,089 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

