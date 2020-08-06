Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) PT Raised to $37.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of STAG stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.26. 43,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,783. Stag Industrial has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Stag Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stag Industrial will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $2,646,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,648,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,032,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,059,000 after purchasing an additional 877,509 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,047,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,685 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,703,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,438,000 after acquiring an additional 685,488 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,048,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,686,000 after acquiring an additional 383,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,032,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

