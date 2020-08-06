Stakinglab (LABX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $433.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 29.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $5,766.17 and approximately $433.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 35.6% lower against the dollar. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00478016 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00018635 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00013925 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003505 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013174 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000364 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000268 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001283 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 3,740,853 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.