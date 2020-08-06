Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,705 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after buying an additional 3,614,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Starbucks by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,403,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,637,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Starbucks by 10.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,612,867 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $631,951,000 after buying an additional 916,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 5.9% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,031,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $527,971,000 after buying an additional 449,002 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.64. 446,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,873,905. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.92. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.14. The firm has a market cap of $88.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $810,521 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their target price on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

