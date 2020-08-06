Steginsky Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Steginsky Capital LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,522 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 22.3% of Steginsky Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Steginsky Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $35,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,317,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,071,000 after purchasing an additional 37,808 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $839,131,000 after purchasing an additional 82,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,190,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total transaction of $653,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,062,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $622,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $343.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,104,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $263.59 and a 52 week high of $345.12.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.96.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

