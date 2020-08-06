Stellar 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $215.32 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. During the last week, Stellar has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000900 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Kucoin and Liquid. Stellar has a market cap of $2.19 billion and $215.32 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.24 or 0.02020557 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00083894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00192168 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00110448 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Stellar was first traded on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,785 coins and its circulating supply is 20,532,400,091 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stellar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Vebitcoin, CryptoMarket, Stronghold, Binance, ZB.COM, Koineks, OKEx, Gate.io, GOPAX, Kuna, C2CX, Koinex, ABCC, Indodax, CEX.IO, Huobi, Bitbns, Exmo, Stellarport, Ovis, CoinEgg, Sistemkoin, Upbit, Exrates, Cryptomate, Liquid, Bitfinex, Poloniex, RippleFox, BitMart, BCEX, Kryptono, Kraken, OTCBTC, Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

