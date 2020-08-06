Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) CEO Robert T. Ladd Purchases 20,000 Shares

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $159,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert T. Ladd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 6th, Robert T. Ladd acquired 10,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Robert T. Ladd acquired 13,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $91,130.00.

NYSE:SCM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 60,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,198. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Stellus Capital Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $15.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $156.12 million, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.56%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 81.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, National Securities raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 26.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 1,727.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 27.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. 14.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

