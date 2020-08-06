Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Director Sells $92,574.28 in Stock

Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Director Matthew Morris sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $92,574.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,253.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Matthew Morris sold 6,597 shares of Stewart Information Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $278,789.22.

On Friday, July 31st, Matthew Morris sold 1,254 shares of Stewart Information Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $52,693.08.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Matthew Morris sold 14,630 shares of Stewart Information Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $617,239.70.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Matthew Morris sold 17,418 shares of Stewart Information Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $560,859.60.

On Thursday, May 28th, Matthew Morris sold 24,063 shares of Stewart Information Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $776,272.38.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Matthew Morris sold 17,310 shares of Stewart Information Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $548,380.80.

On Thursday, May 21st, Matthew Morris sold 9,200 shares of Stewart Information Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $282,900.00.

Shares of NYSE:STC traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.17. 188,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,355. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.47. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.08. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $516.11 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 29.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,343,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,507,000 after purchasing an additional 533,732 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 302,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after buying an additional 187,353 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,738,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,554,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 427,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after buying an additional 107,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

