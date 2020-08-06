Stifel Nicolaus Boosts EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $357.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $357.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s current price.

EPAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.50.

EPAM traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $298.35. 15,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,811. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 60.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.98 and its 200 day moving average is $226.77. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $295.60.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 8,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total value of $1,975,521.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,932.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,448 shares of company stock worth $10,379,743 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 55.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,970,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $737,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,579 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 34.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,466,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $643,537,000 after purchasing an additional 894,171 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 42.6% during the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,162,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,868,000 after purchasing an additional 347,080 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 163.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 522,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,987,000 after purchasing an additional 324,067 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 49.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 626,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $116,271,000 after purchasing an additional 208,349 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

