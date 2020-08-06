Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 6th (AAN, ACAD, ADC, AEIS, ALRM, ALTA, AM, AMRC, APA, ARNA)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, August 6th:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Get Aaron's Inc alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Northland Securities. Northland Securities currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Alterola Biotech (OTCMKTS:ALTA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a $15.50 price target on the stock.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.70.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:FCRD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $140.00.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc. Citigroup Inc currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.00.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $137.00.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $29.00.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. The firm currently has a $8.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $370.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $275.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF). Liberum Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC). CLSA issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities.

SVB Leerink LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME). They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.