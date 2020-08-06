Strategic Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:STQN) Shares Up 98.8%

Strategic Acquisitions Inc (OTCMKTS:STQN)’s share price shot up 98.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50, 4,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 4,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.

Strategic Acquisitions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STQN)

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.