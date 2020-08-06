StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires 549 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $274.64. 27,939,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,553,828. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $274.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

