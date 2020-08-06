StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.3% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 29,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 27,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $44.34. 8,029,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,735,326. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.18.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.