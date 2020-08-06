StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 2,040 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.2% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

VYM traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.12. 1,685,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,770. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.95.

